 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Georgie Harrison, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing, with live music from the MPR Hammond Trio, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, The Bridge Inn, Hollowgate, Charlton Brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Fundraising Fashion Show and Sale, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PR, doors 7pm, show 7.15pm. Designer and High Street brands in sizes 8 to 20, at bargain prices. Tea, coffee and soft drinks available or bring your own if you want something stronger. This is a seated event so please buy tickets in advance. Models walk round the tables then if you want to buy, they bring the items to you and you can then try them on. Credit/debit cards are accepted, as well as cash. Tickets £5 from any of our group leaders, tel. 07503217410 or email grenosandg@gmail.com Fundraising for Grenoside Scout and Guide Group.

Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

Knit and Natter Session, St. Peter's Hall/Common Ground, Woodstock Road, Sheffield, S7 1GR, 1-3pm, during school term time only. Sally & Rhona will be in the upper room waiting to welcome you, with drinks and biscuits and wool and needles, if you're a beginner. There will be a small charge for refreshments/rent. Contact Sally tel. 07816353422.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Two 2, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £19, £18 conc. £17 child. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Fairport Convention, The Paramount, Penistone, tickets and more information www.fairportconvention.com



The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, tickets and info., tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk