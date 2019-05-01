 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Karen Gilmore, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Open Mic Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, all welcome.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, The Letter B (Botswana/Bechuanaland), United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Life Drawing, with Flora Menager, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 4-6pm. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Ceramic Garden, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1.30-3.30pm. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Nationalisation, The Case for Public Ownership, Octagon Centre, University of Sheffield, Western Bank, S10 2TN, 6-8pm. A Festival of Debate event organised by Sheffield Marxist Society.The last 40 years of privatisation have been catastrophic for our public services. The collapse of Carillion is just one example. Join us for a panel discussion on how nationalisation can be achieved under a socialist government. Speakers include Joe Howard assistant secretary for RMT Sheffield branch, Lilly Cockwill chair of Sheffield Marxist Society and Martin Mayer Secretary for Sheffield TUC.

Grease The Musical, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.15pm, (sat 2.15pm), tkts £17.20. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Doctor Dolittle, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk