 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Georgie Harrison, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing, live music from Sheffield University Big Band, Night includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Stamps on Stamps, United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Eckhart Tolle Stillness Evening, All welcome at Union Street co working space, 18-20 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2JP, 7.30pm, for shared stillness & a DVD teaching by Eckhart Tolle. We have two periods of silence, plus a video teaching by Eckhart. For some people, these evenings may help to take the sting out of stressful thinking. Suggested £3 to £5 donation, (this goes directly to cover the use of the venue). You don’t need to book to come along, and you can leave early if you wish, we usually finish at about 9.20pm. If you want to know anything else feel free to ring Iain tel. 07816905381.

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

April Fools, Barnsley Comedy Festival, Bilal Zafar, Zinc Barnsley, 8pm, £8 adv. £10 otd. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Jesus Christ Superstar, presented by Splinters Theatre Group, The Octagon Centre, University of Sheffield, tickets tel. 01142658688.

The Lady Vanishes, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk