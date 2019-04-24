 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Mo & John’s Session, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm, all players welcome.

The Big Swing, live music from The Deadpan Jazz Band, Night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Georgie Harrison, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Talking Life, Talking Art, Graves Gallery, Sheffield, 2-3pm, free, just turn up.

Sheffield Stop and Scrap Universal Credit, Small room upstairs United Reform Church Norfolk Street Sheffield, 12.30-2pm. Our monthly planning meeting is open to all supporting organisations and individuals. Our campaign has huge support and we are making a mark. Let’s join together and fight to stop and scrap this shocking attack on the lives of some of the poorest in our community. This April sees another year of benefits freeze, increasing the hardship and forcing more to food banks.

Knit and Natter Session, St. Peter's Hall/Common Ground, Woodstock Road, Sheffield, S7 1GR, 1-3pm, during school term time only. Sally & Rhona will be in the upper room waiting to welcome you, with drinks and biscuits and wool and needles, if you're a beginner. There will be a small charge for refreshments/rent. Contact Sally tel. 07816353422.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

April Fools, Barnsley Comedy Festival, Grainne Macguire, Annie Murray’s Irish Bar, 8pm, £8 adv. £10 otd. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Doctor Dolittle, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk