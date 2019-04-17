 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, April 17, 2019

The Big Swing, live music from The Swing Town Rats, Night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Julivert, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Katie Stewart, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Colin Yates Big Band, popular big band music, Phoenix Sports Club, Pavilion Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5PA, 8.30pm, £4. Free parking and disabled access. Info. Anne Marsden tel. 0794 135 9046.

Don Valley Probus Club, Woodhead the lost railway, slide show by Stephen Gay, Christ Church, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, doors 10am, start 10.30am, everyone most very welcome.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Morning Round Walk at Dungworth led by Malcolm Nunn, start at 10.30am from outside the Royal Hotel in Dungworth return around 1pm, free but donation appreciated to cover costs of insurance and admin. Tel. 2337463.

Inspired by Leonardo, Talking Life Talking Art, Recreating the Last Supper, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 6-7.30pm, free, booking essential. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

April Fools, Barnsley Comedy Festival, Comedy Club 4 kids, The Civic - Assembly Room, 2.30pm, £8, £6 conc. £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

April Fools, Barnsley Comedy Festival, Ben Van Der Velde, Abigoliah Schamaun and George Egg, Jock’s Cavern, Barnsley, 8pm, £10. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Idomeneo, Lyceum Theatre, 7.45pm, from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Dance it Out! Academy of Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 6.30pm, tkts £13.20. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk