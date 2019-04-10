 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Jack T Harper, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing, live music from The Dizzy Club, Night includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Friends of Wisewood and District, Easter Family event, RIVA project, 77 Laird Road, games, easter egg hunt, crafts, refreshments, 10-1pm.

Fabric Printing, Farmyard Animals and Birds, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm, £10. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Easter Lambing, Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, Whirlow Hall Farm, 11-3pm. Family activities including an Easter egg hunt trail, pony riding, free craft activities for children and Punch & Judy shows. Farm shop and café will be open as will our famous Whirlow BBQ. Storytelling sessions and character meet and greets and the chance to visit our horses, chickens and small animals too. Children u14 £4, adults £5, family ticket £16 (2 children, 2 adults), u2s go free. Free parking, lambing barn not advisable for pregnant women. www.whirlowhallfarm.org/events/easter-lambing-2019

The Odyssey, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £19, £18 conc. £16 child. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

April Fools, Barnsley Comedy Festival, Glenn Moore and Tom Wrigglesworth, The Garrison, 8pm, £8 adv. £10 otd. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Thebes Land, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, (wed 2pm), from £13. Tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

The love Chronicles, Vol. 1, presented by The Ordinary People, The Local Theatre, Sheffield, S1. www.thelocaltheatre.com/event/the-love-chronicles

Thoroughly Modern Millie, presented by CAOS Musical Theatre Group, The Civic Theatre, Rotherham, tickets £10-£15. Box office tel. 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk