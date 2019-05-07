 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Wickersley Comedy Club, Daliso Chaponda, Harriet Dyer, Tom King, Anthony J. Brown, The Courtyard, 135B Bawtry Rd, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 2BW, 8pm, £10. Tel. 01709 549122.

Quiz and Pizza Night, The Wagon & Horses, Abbeydale Road South, Millhouses, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8pm. Loads of drink related prizes. £2.50 pints of Amstel and True North Ale. 2-4-1 Pizzas all day.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Evening Round Walk in Loxley area led by Malcolm Nunn, start at 7pm from Loxley Green (junction of Rodney Hill and Loxley Road), returning around 9pm, tel. 2337463. Free but donation appreciated to cover costs of insurance and admin.

The Vamps, support from Denis Coleman, Sheffield City Hall, 7.30pm. Tel. 0114 2789789.

Snack and Chat, meeting, consists of a light lunch being served of soup, bread roll and pudding and tea/coffee, £2.20. Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, S6 5HZ, 12-1.30pm, everyone is welcome.

Giselle, Presented by Vienna Festival Ballet, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.15pm, tkts £24.70, £22.70 conc. £19.70 child. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Tubular Bells For Two, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £22.50-£25. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Buxton Adventure Festival, Anna McNuff & George Mahood, Riding High in South America, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £17.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, tickets and info., tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk