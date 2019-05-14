 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Quiz and Pizza Night, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8pm. Loads of drink related prizes. £2.50 pints of Amstel and True North Ale. 2-4-1 Pizzas all day.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge Inn, Hollowgate, Charlton Brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Morning Round Walk led by Malcolm Nunn, start at 10.30am from Cut-throat Bridge (A57 lay-by), returning around 2pm, tel. 2337463. Free but donation appreciated to cover costs of insurance and admin. Bring packed lunch.

Lowedges Agewell Friendship Group, A Railway Journey from Sheffield to Rotherham 1979-2019, Illustrated with slides and presented by Stephen Gay, The Michael United Reformed Church, Lowedges Road/Lupton Road, Lowedges, Sheffield, doors 10am when tea, coffee and biscuits will be served, 10.30am start, all are most very welcome.

Dementia Friendly Museums Cafés, Kelham Island Museum, 1.30-3.30pm, free, just turn up. Have a chat over a cuppa, meet new people and get to know your museum.

Beginners Digital Photography, Learn basic techniques for taking great photographs with your digital camera. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL,10-12pm, (10 weeks), £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

iPad Basics, Learn how to navigate the basics of an Apple iPad. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 1-3pm, (10 weeks). £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Dying Matters Awareness Week, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is hosting a number of events to raise awareness of talking about dying, death and grief. Manor Clinic, 18 Ridgeway Road, Sheffield, S12 2ST, 10-2pm. There will be a marketplace of informative stalls at the events, including funeral directors to answer questions about planning a funeral and also a solicitor who can discuss wills and other related queries. For further information about the awareness week visit www.dyingmatters.org