 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz – chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Sheffield, Photographic Society, Carol McNiven Young FRPS CPAGB BPE2* gives us, Total Immersion, in which she talks about the inspiration and preparation for her FRPS Panel and her photographic ‘journey” from beginner to Fellowship over the last 5 years.(DP), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome, £4.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Doncaster Unite the Union Retired Members Association, welcome all new and old members at the Trades and Labour Club, Doncaster. For further info contact the branch secretary, Paul Smillie tel. 07595314613.

Autism Dialogue Programme, Common Room, The Hubs, Sheffield Hallam University, 1.30-5pm, free. A student-organised, group led programme for all Autistic Students and Staff (from any university). Dialogue is a free exchange of ideas and information without an agenda and provides the opportunity to examine preconceptions and prejudices among peers, by open conversation with active, non-judgemental listening. It is important to note, Dialogue is not a debate or a seminar where people convene with an agenda in place, either individually or collectively. 30 spaces only. Please attend all sessions if you can. No experience necessary. Booking & Further Info http://bit.ly/2zFHM13

Buxton Adventure Festival, Waymaking, An Evening of Women’s Adventure Writing and Art, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £17.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Thebes Land, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, (wed 2pm), from £13. Tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Thoroughly Modern Millie, presented by CAOS Musical Theatre Group, The Civic Theatre, Rotherham, tickets £10-£15. Box office tel. 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk

Calendar Girls, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk