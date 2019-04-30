 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz – chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Quiz and Pizza Night, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8pm. Loads of drink related prizes. £2.50 pints of Amstel and True North Ale. 2-4-1 Pizzas all day.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Sheffield, Photographic Society, Members’ Print Competition - Round 4. Judge to be advised. St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome, £4.

Sheffield Museum Society Meeting, Anne Beedham will give a talk on Randini, a Sheffield man who assisted Houdini with his tricks. St Francis of Assisi room, Sandygate Road, Sheffield, S10 7.30pm, free to members, visitors welcome £5 includes light refreshments.

Curator Talk, Who’s at Home? Domestic Subjects in the History of Art, Graves Gallery, Sheffield, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

Menopause The Musical, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £30. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Faust, The Royal Opera Live, Buxton Cinema, 6.45pm, tkts £15.50, £12.50 stu/child. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk, The Civic theatre, Barnsley, £8, £6 conc. £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Doctor Dolittle, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk