 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

Quiz and Pizza Night, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8pm. Loads of drink related prizes. £2.50 pints of Amstel and True North Ale. 2-4-1 Pizzas all day.

Art Talks, How to Actually Understand Things Made to be Looked At, with Mark Beachell, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 4-6pm, £70. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Absolute Beginners, Acrylic Painting, Seasonal Landscapes with Mark Beachell, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £70. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Sheffield TUC Delegate Meeting, Trades and Labour Club 200 Duke Street Sheffield S2 5QQ, 7-9pm. FBU Speaker invited re fight to stop S.Yorks Fire Service cuts. All accredited delegates invited but visitors who are trade union members are always welcome. Please register on the door. Use side entrance on Talbot Street before front doors open at 7.30pm.

Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk.

Bolsover WI Meeting, Bolsover Parish Rooms, 7.30pm. Members can join for a year or try a taster session. Contact bolsoverwi@gmail.com for more information.

The Almost Complete History of the Theatre ‘Celebration’, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 6.30pm, tkts £12. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Doctor Dolittle, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk