 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz – chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Sheffield, Photographic Society, Monty Trent LRPS from Leeds PS tells us about, The Road less Travelled – Confessions of a Tick Box Refusenik, St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome, £4.

Snack and Chat, meeting, consists of a light lunch being served of soup, bread roll and pudding and tea/coffee, £2.20. Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, S6 5HZ, 12-1.30pm, everyone is welcome.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Workshop, Throwing on the Wheel, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, £12. Tel. 0114 2723970.

The Lady Vanishes, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk



Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk