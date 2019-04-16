 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz – chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

WagonWheel Presents, Josh Harty, The Fargo Railroad Co. The Greystones, Greystones Road, doors 7.45pm, tkts £10 otd, £8 adv. www.wegottickets.com/event/457872 and the venue.

Quiz and Pizza Night, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8pm. Loads of drink related prizes. £2.50 pints of Amstel and True North Ale. 2-4-1 Pizzas all day.

Finningley Tuesday Club, Scenic Britain by Train, slide show by Stephen Gay, The Village Hall, Rectory Lane, Finningley, Doncaster, doors 1.30, start 2pm, everyone most very welcome.

Sheffield, Photographic Society, Digital black and white specialist Andy Beel FRPS shares insights and perspectives on the taking and making of The Digital Monochrome Print. (DP), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome, £4.

Dementia Friendly Museums Cafes, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 1.30-3.30pm, free, just turn up.

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Claire Dobinson School of Dancing, Fascinating Rhythm, Buxton Opera House, tkts £14. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Macbeth, Lyceum Theatre, 7.45pm, from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Dance it Out! Academy of Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 6.30pm, tkts £13.20. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk