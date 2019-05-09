 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, May 9, 2019

Glyn Davies, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Katie Stewart, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Shane Durrant, Charlotte Branson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.45pm, free admission.

Original Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham. Offering a chance for some of South Yorkshire's hottest new talent to showcase their skills.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Presidents Evening, United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Epilepsy Action Sheffield Branch Meeting, Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. This year’s theme for National Epilepsy Week is first aid for seizures. We will briefly explain the basics of first aid recommendations for seizures: Assess, Cushion, Time, Identity, Over and Never (ACTION) being the watch words which will be explained. We also welcome Katy Hyde and Eleri Fowler of NHS England and Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group who will talk to us about the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System Long Term Plan and invite comments. The NHS Long Term Plan has been published recently, which commits to increasing support for people to manage their own health if they have long-term conditions (such as epilepsy). They are very keen to speak to us as they develop their local strategy. They wish to hear people’s recent experiences of using NHS services and ensure that they have a voice in shaping how future services may be delivered. There should also be time to chat, individually and/or as a group and ask questions. Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 7.15-8.45pm, all welcome, disabled access. Free, but donations welcome, £1 suggested. Contact: Duncan 0114 235 2197, David 0114 230 2151, Maureen 0114 296 7892 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk

The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE, full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.

Workshop, Throwing on the Wheel, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, £12. Tel. 0114 2723970.

The King of Pop, starring Navi with special guest Jennifer Batten, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £21.50-£24. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, tickets and info., tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk