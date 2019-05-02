 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, May 2, 2019

Rachel Raynor, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Simon Peat, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Monthly Music Quiz, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road. Test your musical knowledge with our fun music quiz. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. 9.15ish start.

CubaVida, duo headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, Shaun McCloughlin & Shaun Ward, Darren Ford and Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Story Pots, with Amanda Packham, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 11-1pm, £84. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Inspired by Leonardo, Evening Talk, Leonardo and the Woodpecker’s Tongue, with Prof Tim Birkhead, Millennium Gallery, 6-7pm, Free, please book in advance at museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

Dementia Cafe, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10-12pm, £2 includes refreshments, details tel. 0114 2838692.

Beyond Belief, The Civic theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £12, £10 conc. £8 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Remembering The Movies, Ajaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £32-£47. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk