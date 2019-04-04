 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, April 4, 2019

Jon Alex, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel.  01246 412117.

Gin School, The Spring Collection, The Devonshire,  Devonshire St, Sheffield, S3, 7-9pm, £25 per person, spaces are limited so booking is essential. Tel. 0114 2808222 or email bookings@thedevonshiresheffield.co.uk and quote GINSCHOOL1 to book.

Simon Peat & Guest, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Jack T Harper, Samuel Wain Duo, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Matlock Railway Club, BR Early Years 1948-61, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm, non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Beginners Acrylic Techniques, Painting from a Photograph, with Flora Menager, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ,10-3.30pm, £65. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Dementia Cafe, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10-12pm, £2 includes refreshments, details tel. 0114 2838692.

Clare Teal and her Big Mini Band, The Cast, Doncaster, 7.30pm, tkts £21, £18 u26. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.

Jesus Christ Superstar, presented by Splinters Theatre Group, The Octagon Centre, University of Sheffield, tickets tel. 01142658688.