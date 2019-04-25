 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, April 25, 2019

Jay Danielle, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Alice Hardy, Blues & Jazz Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

CubaVida Duo, Fusion Inusual, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Spain, United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Matlock Railway Club, Members Film Night, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm, non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Lunchtime Talk, Inspired by Leonardo, Leonardo the Musician with Dr Tim Shephard, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

Gallery Talk, Inspired by Leonardo, Leonardo’s Flow Drawings with Prof Stephen Beck, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 6-6.45pm, free, just turn up.

Gallery Talk, Inspired by Leonardo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Force of Friction with Prof Rob Dwyer-Joyce, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 7-7.45pm, free, just turn up.

The Devil’s Disciple, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £18, £17 conc. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Doctor Dolittle, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk