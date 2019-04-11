 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, April 11, 2019

Acoustic Crush, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Katie Stewart, Blues & Jazz Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Cuba Vida Duo, Joel White and Martin Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Opening Night, Sport Shack, 706 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, S8, 5pm, all welcome.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, John Colton and Andrew Fullen Entertain, United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Matlock Railway Club, GCR Victorian Train, speaker Roger Penson, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm, non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Epilepsy Action Sheffield Branch Meeting, where people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. This is an open meeting without a set speaker. There will be plenty of time to chat, individually and/or as a group and ask questions. Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 7.15-8.45pm, all welcome, disabled access, free, but donations welcome, £1 suggested. Contact: Duncan tel. 0114 2352197, David tel. 0114 2302151, Maureen tel. 0114 2967892 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, What Did Bede Think of Kings? a lecture given by Dr. Conor O'Brian (Durham University), Held at the Lecture Theatre. Grayson Building. Birkdale School. Oakholme Road. Sheffield S10 3DH, (use the gate on Ashdell Road), 7.30pm, membership £15 per annum or £5 per lecture new members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.

Growtheatre, Woodland Ninjas, Guardians of Easter, fun-packed, creative outdoor session, Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm & 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (u2s free with a sibling). Booking Essential at www.growtheatre.org.uk For more details, Rachel Newman tel. 07745465391 or rachel@growtheatre.org.uk

British Everest Expeditions 1921-1953, talk by Eugene Rae, Principal Librarian at the Royal Geographical Society, including artefacts and photographs from this key period of exploration. Peak Lecture Theatre, City Campus S1 1WB from 6.30pm, £3 per person, RGS-IBG members are free, all welcome. Further details are available at https://www.rgs.org/events/summer-2019/british-everest-expeditions-1921-1953-eugene-rae/.