 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, May 13, 2019

Irish Music Session, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 8.30pm.

Piero Tucci, Live Sax: Jazz, Latin and Funk, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Music Hall, Vaudeville and Standards of Yesteryear, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 8.30-11pm.

Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Epworth Physic Garden, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30-9.30pm. Admission free to members, non-members £2.50. Further info tel. 01909 564494.

Bradfield Historical Society, RAF Wortley by Duncan Simpson, Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30pm, visitors welcome, tel. 2337463.

Creative Writing, with Rob Smith, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10.30-12pm, £75. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Daytime Pottery Projects, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1.30-3.30pm. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Keep Fit and have Fun, Women only, suitable for all levels of fitness/age. Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, 10.30-11.30am, £15 for 10 weeks or £1.50 a session. For further info please call Matthew at Heeley Trust on 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Art For All, A 10 week practical course for complete beginners or people who already enjoy producing artwork. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 12.30-2.30pm, £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, tickets and info., tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk