 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, April 8, 2019

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites - why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

WagonWheel Presents, Good Lovelies, Fortunate Ones, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, doors 7.45pm. Advance tickets £15 from www.wegottickets.com/event/454520 and the venue.

Music Hall, Vaudeville and Standards of Yesteryear, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 8.30-11pm.

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, The Sky’s the Limit, an affectionate history of the skyscraper, love them or loathe them, you can’t ignore them, by Mike Ogden. Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm, £3.50 members, £4 visitors, includes home made cakes.

Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Music Hall Singers & Songs by Ann Featherstone, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm. Admission free to members, non-members £2.50. Further info tel. 01909 564494.

Impressionism & Mixing Colour, with Flora Menager, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ,10-3.30pm, £75. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Easter Bowls, with Amanda Packham, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm & 1-3pm, £12. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Junior Tennis Coaching, age 5+, 5.30-6.30pm, £3 per child per session. Adult Tennis Coaching, age 16+, 6.30-7.30pm, £5 per person (Members pay £4). Ridgeway Tennis Club, Main Road Ridgeway, S12 3XR.

Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Calendar Girls, The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, info. and tickets, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk