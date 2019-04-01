 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, April 1, 2019

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites - why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Gin & Jam Night, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm onwards.

Bradfield Historical Society, AGM and Demolished Sheffield by Mike Higginbottom, Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30pm, non members welcome. Tel. 2337463.

Growtheatre, Woodland Ninjas, Guardians of Easter, fun-packed, creative outdoor session, Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm & 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (u2s free with a sibling). Booking Essential at www.growtheatre.org.uk For more details, Rachel Newman tel. 07745465391 or rachel@growtheatre.org.uk

Easter Baskets, with Angie Hardwick, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm, £12. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Bird Houses, with Angie hardwick, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1-4pm, £30. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

The Lady Vanishes, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk



Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk