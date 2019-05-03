 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, May 3, 2019

Mahogany Newt, The Harlequin, 110 Nursery Street, Sheffield, S3 8GG, 9pm.

Steve Delaney, The Masons, Carson Road, Crookes, 9pm.

Flossie Malavialle, The Beehive Folk Club, The Village Hall, Harthilll, 8pm. For tickets and info, contact Peter Garratt tel. 0114 2352850 or email garratt-p@sky.com

Harp and a Monkey, Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Rd, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, £10 otd, £8 adv. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

Reggae Night, The Ball Inn, Mansfield Road, Intake, 8pm til late, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, The Lapels, The Koins, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJs, 10pm-late, free entry.

Shane Durrant, Viva Salsa: DJ Roly Caballero, Emily West, Dee Dee, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents From Aida to Zum Zum Zum: Italian Music and Identity, Dr Rachel Haworth, University of Hull, explores the importance and meaning of popular music in Italian culture, Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, non-members welcome, £3. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

Coffee Morning, find out about activities, volunteering opportunities, or just enjoy a cuppa and a chat, Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 10.30-12.30pm. Rosalind tel. 0114 2315522.

Northern Ballet, Puss in Boots, Buxton Opera House, 2.30pm & 4.30pm, tkts £8, £7 child, £5 schools. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk