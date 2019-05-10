 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, May 10, 2019

Deliverance, High Green Wmc, 15 Westwood Road, High Green, S35 4LE, 8.30pm.

Piero Tucci, Viva Salsa: DJ Chris Welch, Martin L Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, Braver Than Fiction, Good Nothings, Maida Vale, West St, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's, 10pm-Late, free entry.

80’s Rewind, DJ Mr Rico, Woodseats Wmc, The Dale, S8 0PS, 9pm-late, free entry, no membership required.

The Take That Experience, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £22.70. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Journey to The Impossible, The Civic theatre, Barnsley, 7pm, £10, £18 conc. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Leo Sayer, Just a Boy at 70, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28-£33.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Cast Comedy Club, Shazia Mirza, Tom Little, John Jones, Anthony J Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50. Tel. 01302 303959.

Fleetwood Bac, Birdwell Venue, Barnsley, 7pm, tkts £14 adv. Tel. 0871 2200260.

Bedroom Farce, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, (sat 2.30pm), tkts £13-£15. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk