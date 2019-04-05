 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, April 5, 2019

John Watterson, aka Jake Thackray, The Beehive Folk Club, Winney Hill, Harthill, S26 7YL, doors 7.15pm, start 8pm. For tickets, contact Peter Garratt tel. 0114 2352850. garratt-p@sky.com

Flat Foot Sam, The Cremorne, London Road, 9pm, free entry.

Rose Cousins, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS, doors 7.30pm, tkts £12.50. Tel. 0114 2665599.

Bloodlines, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham S60 1BQ, 9pm. Tel. 01709 382581.

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents: La Cappella dei Soldati: A Masterpiece in Miniature. Vice President, Carol Hill, presents the story of the Chapel in Orkney, built in WW2 by Italian prisoners of war. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, £3 non-members. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun, Vue Sheffield. Tickets can be booked at www.myvue.com

Sip & Print, Heart Picture, with Sonia Santos, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £20. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Crafty Beading, with Paula Kirby, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 2-4pm. Tel. 0114 2723970.

The Story of Guitar Heroes, Winding Wheel, Holywell Street, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, 7.30pm, tkts £21.70, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Jesus Christ Superstar, presented by Splinters Theatre Group, The Octagon Centre, University of Sheffield, tickets tel. 01142658688.