 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, April 26, 2019

Mahogany Newt, The Railway, 19 Penistone Road North, Sheffield, S6 1LP, 9:30pm.

The Legal Street Performers, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

Vintage Rhythm, live soul, motown, blues, The Barkers Music Lounge, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1, 9pmish, free entry.

Re-Creation, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham S60 1BQ, 3pm. Tel. 01709 382581.

Sip and Stitch, with Em Smith, The Creative Art Cart, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ,6.30-8.30pm, £20. Tel. 0114 2723970.

Inspired by Leonardo, Leonardo’s Workshop, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 7.30-10.30pm, free, recommended donation £4, age 18+.

Art Club, for 13-17 year olds, The Lost Words, with Mia James, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 5-7pm, £60. Tel. 0114 2723970.

April Fools, Barnsley Comedy Festival, Gary Delaney, Gangster’s paradise, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, £17. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Russell Kane, The Fast and The Curious, Buxton Opera House, 8pm, tkts £22.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The Devil’s Disciple, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £18, £17 conc. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk