Sheffield Walkabout to close next week ‘for a lick of paint’ 

It’s one of Sheffield’s favourite bars but customers are going to have to go without Walkabout, for a couple of days at least.

Walkabout Sheffield, on Carver Street, is a popular spot for students and sports fans alike, welcoming thousands of customers every week.

The bar became an Internet sensation last summer when videos of fans celebrating England’s World Cup heroics went viral.

But now the bar is set to be transformed with renovation works due to start next week.

Walkabout announced that it would be undergoing a minor refurbishment, starting on Monday, May 13.

The bar said it will be closed while the work takes place but urged customers not to worry as it will only be shut for two days.

A statement on Walkabout’s Facebook page read: “We’re going to be closed next week, but don't worry, it's only for 2 days!

“We'll be closed Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th of next week for a lick of paint and few more surprises for you guys.

“Come and check out what we've done at the weekend; comment on this post and tag your friends to get free entry and a free drink on us after 9pm on Friday 17th or Saturday 18th!”