Sheffield Greystones date for folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman

A popular folk duo return to the Greystones pub in Sheffield on Wednesday (April 24).

Dartmoor-based husband and wife team Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have twice won the coveted Best Duo title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (2016 and 2013), consistently delivering assured, distinctive live and recorded performances.

Over two decades of performance they have always been bold and innovative, mixing traditional song arrangements with (increasingly) their self-penned material.

Their publicity describes their sound as moving from “the bitter to the sweet, the wry to the sad, the political to the passive, across folk, rock, country and blues genres”. Last year they released landmark fifth studio album Personae, melding traditional ballads and their material.