Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Monday, April 1, 2019

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites - why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Gin & Jam Night, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm onwards.

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Quiz Night, Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, S8, 8pm, £1pp. Cash prize to the winner.

Quiz Night, with DJ Chris, The Springvale pub, Sheffield. A gallon of beer and open the box with cash prizes to be won.

Quiz Night, a gallon of beer to be won and dash for cash game with Chris, The Springvale, Sheffield, 10pm. We also have all main sports playing on bt and sky sports. Any other info or if you want to book your band please contact Tracey on 07718648775.

Knights of Jazz, Butchers Arms, Braithwell, S66 7AW. From 8.45-11pm, free admission, tel. 01709 586062.

Booit Straps Folk Club, Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown. Real ale. Everyone welcome. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Poker Night, with free food for all players, The Bulls Head, Ranmoor, 8pm.

Quiz Night, free buffet and prizes to be won, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 258 5864.

*****************

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz – chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

All Night Requests, with DJ G, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

Quiz Night, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 258 5864.

Quiz Night, The Bluebell, Manvers Way, Wath, 6.30pm. Tel. 01709 877664.

Generally Knowledgable Quiz, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, from 9.30pm-ish. Free to enter with drink, food and spot prizes.

Tuneful Tuesday’s, open mic at The Cremorne, London Road, S2 4LH, 9pm. Come early to ensure you get a slot.

****************