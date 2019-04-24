Popular Sheffield city centre bar closes – and cryptic message is spotted on door

Have your say

A popular bar has become the latest Sheffield city centre venue to close.

Caffé Leopold - Prosecco Lounge in Leopold Street has been a favourite gathering spot for fans of brunch and lunch deals over the last few years.

The venue.

But a message has recently appeared on the front door stating: “Caffe Leopold is closed until further notice.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The sign.

No explanation was offered as to why it is has been shut.

The Star contacted the venue operators but nobody was available for comment. .

This latest closure comes after live music venue The Harley in Glossop Road was closed earlier this month.

The bar.

The Reflex was also recently shut in Holly Street but this has reopened as a Slug and Lettuce.