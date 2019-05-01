First look inside new Slug and Lettuce as they prepare for first weekend in Sheffield 

Have your say

Slug and Lettuce opened its doors in Sheffield yesterday and we can’t wait to give the new restaurant a try.

The glitzy new bar and restaurant opened its Holly Street doors on Tuesday, April 30, and we’ve got our first sneak peak inside.

New Slug and Lettuce - Credit: Slug and Lettuce Sheffield

Slug and Lettuce has replaced popular 80’s bar Reflex which bid farewell to Sheffield with a huge closing down party back in March.

The chain restaurant announced they would be replacing Reflex following a £500,000 investment; bringing a ‘touch of glitz and glamour with a stylish edge to Sheffield city centre’.

The new bar with boast a decor full of ‘rich, bold prints, on-trend neon hues and flashes of gold throughout to match the festive and fun atmosphere’.

There will be a VIP cocktail masterclass station and signature birdcage seating areas with plenty of pre-booked offers for hen parties, birthdays and baby showers.

New Slug and Lettuce - Credit: Slug and Lettuce Sheffield

Customer can enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails all day and wine from £12 on ‘Wine Down Wednesdays’.

There will also be a Burger and Drink deal for £7 every Monday and Tuesday as well as 2-4-1 on Tanqueray and Tonic every Thursday.

To celebrate the grand opening, the bar will be hosting a VIP Launch night on Friday, May 10 between 5pm and 7pm.

Adam Mansell, General Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be opening Slug & Lettuce in Sheffield. We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re the go-to destination for any get together, from grabbing a midweek bite-to-eat to big nights out and celebrations.

“We are here to make any occasion absolutely fabulous!”