Sheffield Houses: “Bargain” three-bedroom home near Abbeydale Road on market for new price
The house, which has been renovated in recent years, is on the market for less than £250,000.
This semi-detached three-bedroom home on Steade Road, just off Abbeydale Road, is on the market with a new price of £235,000.
Available through Spencer Estate Agents, the property would be perfect for “young families, professionals and investors”.
They recommend a full internal viewing of the property, which the agents describe on Instagram as a 'bargain'.
The house has been renovated in recent years, and now comprises a living room with bay windows, kitchen, bathroom, and three bedrooms, all with a simple white design perfect for making your own.
It is conveniently located, just over a mile to the city centre, and close to the amenities offered on Abbeydale Road.