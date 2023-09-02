News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: “Bargain” three-bedroom home near Abbeydale Road on market for new price

The house, which has been renovated in recent years, is on the market for less than £250,000.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

This semi-detached three-bedroom home on Steade Road, just off Abbeydale Road, is on the market with a new price of £235,000.

Available through Spencer Estate Agents, the property would be perfect for “young families, professionals and investors”. 

They recommend a full internal viewing of the property, which the agents describe on Instagram as a 'bargain'.

The house has been renovated in recent years, and now comprises a living room with bay windows, kitchen, bathroom, and three bedrooms, all with a simple white design perfect for making your own.

It is conveniently located, just over a mile to the city centre, and close to the amenities offered on Abbeydale Road.

