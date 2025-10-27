Yungblud returns home to South Yorkshire

Boundary-pushing artist YUNGBLUD has announced an additional date for his Idols UK Tour, kicking the tour off with a huge hometown show at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday April 11, 2026.

The Donny-born star has taken the world by storm, with two UK #1 albums, six billion global Spotify streams, and back-to-back entries in the Billboard Top 100. In 2024, YUNGBLUD launched his own festival, Bludfest, which drew over 22,000 fans and generated more than 200 million online views, while also becoming a Sunday Times bestselling author with You Need to Exist.

Now, in 2025, YUNGBLUD returns with his most personal and ambitious project yet, Idols, a genre-defying modern rock opera born from a journey of reinvention, rebellion, and radical self-expression. The album marks a bold new chapter, and fans can expect a powerful live show that brings its energy and message to life on stage.

This Sheffield show promises to be a homecoming like no other, an unmissable night for all fans!

Venue pre-sale opens Thursday October 30 at 10am and general sale begins Friday October 31 at 10am

To access the venue pre-sale, fans must sign up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter before 23:59 on Tuesday October 28, 2025.