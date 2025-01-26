Yu Wang's Photography shines at Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Peace Garden will play host to a captivating photography exhibition by Chinese photographer Wang Yu as part of the city’s Chinese New Year celebrations. On February 1 and 2, 2025, the two-day exhibition is free and promises to be a highlight of the festivities.

Event Details:

· Location: Sheffield Peace Garden, city centre

· Date: February 1–2

· Time: 10am–5pm

· Admission: Free

The exhibition will showcase a series of stunning photographs captured by Wang Yu during her four years living in the UK. Her work chronicles vibrant celebrations of Chinese festivals across the country, offering viewers a window into the lives, traditions, and cultural identity of the Chinese community abroad.

Wang Yu’s photographs go beyond the surface, exploring themes of heritage, connection, and belonging. Through her lens, she captures the joy of Lunar New Year parades, the warmth of Mid-Autumn family gatherings, and the intricate beauty of traditional customs. Her images are a celebration of cultural resilience and the blending of traditions in a multicultural world.

“Through these photographs, I hope to share the spirit of Chinese culture as it thrives in a new environment,” Wang said. “These festivals are not just celebrations; they’re an emotional connection to home, heritage, and community.”

Wang, who holds a master’s degree in Cultural Heritage Management, has a unique ability to weave storytelling into her art. Her work reflects a deep understanding of how culture and emotion intersect, making her exhibition a moving experience for all visitors.

The Sheffield Peace Garden, located in the heart of the city, provides a fitting and welcoming venue for the event. Locals and visitors alike are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the exhibition, which complements the larger Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield.

The festival, marking the Year of the Snake, will include traditional Chinese music and dance performances, as well as cultural activities designed to engage and inspire audiences of all backgrounds.

This photography exhibition is more than a collection of images—it is a bridge between communities, a celebration of cultural diversity, and a reflection of the shared human experience.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the beauty of Chinese heritage through the lens of a talented artist. Visit the Sheffield Peace Garden and join in the city’s Lunar Chinese New Year festivities.