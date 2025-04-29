You're warmly invited to join Endcliffe Orchestra for their Summer Concert: An American Adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This concert offers a wonderful variety of musical styles. Audience members will experience the jazz-influenced brilliance of Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F, the minimalist and mesmerizing orchestral arrangement of Music for 18 Musicians by Reich, the American spirit of Copland's Rodeo Suite, and the powerful and evocative Afro-American Symphony by Grant-Still. A real tour-de-force of a concert!

You are warmly invited to join the Endcliffe Orchestra for their Summer Concert: An American Adventure.

Saturday, July 5, 7:30pm

All Saints Ecclesall Church

Endcliffe Orchestra Summer Concert Flyer

The full concert programme includes:

Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F featuring guest soloist Marc Kawwas.

Williams: Olympic Fanfare

Beach: Bal Masque

Endcliffe Orchestra: Summer Concert 05.07.2025

Copland: Rodeo Suite

Reich: Music for 18 Musicians

Grant-Still: Afro-American Symphony

The Endcliffe Orchestra is an amateur group based in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The orchestra serves as a development orchestra for amateur players in Sheffield, particularly lapsed amateurs and those who are new to orchestral playing and performing.

This concert provides a friendly and relaxed atmosphere for the audience to enjoy a wonderful variety of musical styles played by full orchestra, with something for everyone. Tickets are £12pp (concessions available)