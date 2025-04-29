You're warmly invited to join Endcliffe Orchestra for their Summer Concert: An American Adventure
Saturday, July 5, 7:30pm
All Saints Ecclesall Church
The full concert programme includes:
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F featuring guest soloist Marc Kawwas.
Williams: Olympic Fanfare
Beach: Bal Masque
Copland: Rodeo Suite
Reich: Music for 18 Musicians
Grant-Still: Afro-American Symphony
The Endcliffe Orchestra is an amateur group based in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The orchestra serves as a development orchestra for amateur players in Sheffield, particularly lapsed amateurs and those who are new to orchestral playing and performing.
This concert provides a friendly and relaxed atmosphere for the audience to enjoy a wonderful variety of musical styles played by full orchestra, with something for everyone. Tickets are £12pp (concessions available)