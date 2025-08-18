Your chance to Have a Go at growing, making and baking

An annual event which showcases the talents of people in a Sheffield community returns this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Have a Go show will take place at St Chad's Church in Linden Avenue, Woodseats on Saturday September 13 and is your chance to put your skills and talents on display.

The event will be raising funds for Anomaly Arts - a community arts organisation aimed at improving mental health through creativity - which is based at St Chad's Community Hub on Abbey Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for St Chad's said: "We have categories for everyone - whether you're an expert or have never taken part in a show before. We want you to come along and have a go!"

Entries at last year's Have a Go Show

The show includes sections for fruit and vegetables, art, handicrafts, baking and preserves with full details in the event schedule.

There are classes for both children and adults including an animal made out of fruit and veg, the heaviest vegetable, a Victoria sandwich cake and a 'recycled or reused' clothing item.

People who want to take part should take their entries to St Chad's between 9am and 10.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church will then be open for public viewing, and a sale of goods and refreshments from 12pm onwards.

There is a £2 change per entrant and funds from this plus the sale of produce will go to Anomaly Arts.

Full details of the show, including the schedule, are available online at www.stchads.org/haveagoshow.

​