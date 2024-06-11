Yorkshire Sculpture Park invites Barnsley to a free weekend of art and nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning visitor attraction Yorkshire Sculpture Park is offering a special opportunity for people who live in Barnsley to visit for free on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June. Immerse yourself in nature and discover over 90 outdoor sculptures, with plenty of creative activities for visitors to enjoy this summer.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is just 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by bus from Barnsley town centre. It showcases artworks by some of the world’s most renowned sculptors, such as Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Antony Gormley and Damien Hirst, as well as year-round exhibitions including Bharti Kher: Alchemies (22 June 2024 – 27 April 2025).

Covering 500 acres of historic landscape, YSP is located on the border between Wakefield and Barnsley. To celebrate its Barnsley connection, the award-winning visitor destination is inviting people who live across the borough to enjoy a weekend of free access to its parkland, woodlands, lakes, indoor galleries, shops and restaurants at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the free weekend, visitors can discover the rich history of the Bretton Estate, which dates back to the 14th century and has been home to aristocrats, politicians and artists. Walking tours will reveal the stories behind the historic buildings and gardens, as well as the artworks that have been commissioned for the site over the years.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Whilst exploring over 90 sculptures outdoors, visitors will be able to connect to the history of the region by viewing artworks with local significance such as Barnsley Lump by David Nash, which was installed over 40 years ago. Hewed out of a rough-cut block of local coal that connects directly to the geological and social history of the area, it will gradually disintegrate back into its earthy origins.

For families and children, there will be activities over the weekend such as the ArtCart, which offers creative and fun ways to engage with the sculptures and the landscape. The recently opened Little Wild Wood is a natural creative play space that’s a great place for kids to explore nature and art through den building and sculpture making. There is also the opportunity to pick up an activity basket in the Underground Gallery and be inspired by the new Bharti Kher exhibition.

Jon Finch, Head of Culture and Visitor Economy, said: "It’s brilliant that YSP is offering a free weekend of access to people who live in Barnsley. We hope that this will be a chance for them to discover or rediscover the park and all of its beauty and diversity. YSP is a place for everyone, and we are proud that it’s part of the Barnsley heritage community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free tickets to YSP will be available to book online from Monday 17 June. There are 400 tickets available per day, so you are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Parking is also free at YSP.