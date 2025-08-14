Yorkshire attractions rolls out unmissable events for August bank holiday weekend

Families still searching for the perfect bank holiday plans will be excited to hear that Yorkshire Attractions has revealed its line-up of events.

From live music and Roman battles to chocolate-making workshops, rainforest trails, and even driving a real JCB, there’s something to keep every member of the family entertained. Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-pumping rides, hands-on science fun, or a relaxing day surrounded by wildlife, Yorkshire’s top attractions are pulling out all the stops to make this August bank holiday unforgettable.

Here are just some of the highlights not to miss:

Royal Armouries Museum will explode in celebration of Rome over the bank holiday weekend. Expect live action combats and dramatic performances, plus a special puppet show Androcles and the Tiger.

The Deep

Over the bank holiday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park is hosting its annual Wild Live concert series. Expect performances from pop royalty such as Sam Ryder, Taylor Fever and Björn Again.

Indulge in a sugary sweet summer with York’s Chocolate Story! Visitors can unwrap the incredible story of chocolate, taste their way through its rich history, and unlock their full chocolate making potential in their Summer Masterclass.

Explore rain-forest secrets on the Tropical Treasures trail at Tropical Butterfly House, running from 26 July to 31 August.

Lightwater Valley’s summer of fun continues this August bank holiday. With over 35 rides and attractions, tailored to the under 12’s, there’s no better value day out this summer.

Diggerland

Whistlestop Valley is inviting you all to go and see Ben & Holly on bank holiday Monday at select intervals throughout the day. As well as a chance to meet the pair, there will also be stream train rides and activities for families to enjoy.

Xscape Yorkshire has something for all families this bank holiday! See the latest blockbuster at Vue Cinema, enjoy a thrilling 18-hole golf adventure at Volcano Falls and escape into thrilling escape rooms at Escapologist.

Mission Out invites families to get active with giant swings, water rafts, leap towers and even axe throwing – all included in your day pass.

Grass Hoppers provides indoor and outdoor play zones for children up to age 8, with giant pillows, sandpits, and soft play – plus thorough clean-downs between each session.

Royal Armouries Museum

Dive into The Deep in Hull to explore its brand-new USS Kittiwake-inspired habitat The Wreck, and enjoy the summer event Wrecks & Reefs.

Magna Science Adventure Centre brings Jurassic thrills with weekly Ferocious Fridays, in partnership with RentaDinosaur.

National Science and Media Museum in Bradford offers family films at Pictureville Cinema for just £3, plus exciting new exhibits like Sound and Vision and Power Up.

Get ready for a day of epic family fun at Diggerland! Jump in the driver’s seat of real diggers, dumpers, and full-size construction machinery – yes, even the kids can take the wheel of a real JCB 3CX!

In the fifth week of Eureka!’s six weeks of summer event, families can caught several exciting live shows and create vibrant collaborative graffiti wall art.

With such a variety of experiences across the region, there’s never been a better time to plan your August Bank Holiday adventures. Whether it’s discovering fascinating history, getting close to incredible wildlife, enjoying hands-on activities, or soaking up the thrills of Yorkshire’s best attractions, the school holidays are brimming with opportunities to make unforgettable memories.

More information on these events can be found on the Yorkshire Attractions website.