WWE Announces Return to Utilita Arena Sheffield

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WWE Live will return to the U.K. & Ireland later this year. This November, WWE Superstars from SmackDown® will conclude their tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield on 06 November 2024.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and many more*.