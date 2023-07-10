World-renowned Blues star is Ridin' to Sheffield City Hall

Two-time Grammy Award nominee Eric Bibb will come ridin’ on to Sheffield City Hall in August 2023.

The world-renowned Blues Troubadour and his band will perform the classics he is known and loved for, whilst introducing brand new material from his much-anticipated forthcoming album, Ridin’.

Ridin’ follows on from the multiple award-winning, critically acclaimed album Dear America; a wonderful continuation of the vision that informs Eric Bibb’s artistry as a modern-day bluesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grounded in blues and folk tradition with contemporary sensibilities, Bibb’s music continues to reflect his thoughts on current world events and his own lived experiences, whilst remaining entertaining, uplifting, inspirational and relevant.

Eric Bibb

As Blues Brother actor Dan Aykroyd famously declared to Eric, “You are what the blues in the new century should be about”.

2023’s UK Ridin’ tour will include performances with a full live band nationwide. An Eric Bibb show always promises a remarkable experience — not one to be missed!

“…Bibb possesses one of the most resonant voices in popular music.” - The Sunday Times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“…one of the finest American exponents of acoustic blues, an engaging performer and rousing guitarist who is blessed with a quite remarkable voice.” - The Guardian

Supported by Shaneeka Simon

Shaneeka Simon is a wonderful singer who’s been a session/backing/touring vocalist with the likes of Annie Lennox, Boney M, Sting, Englebert Humperdinck and more, and is now launching her solo career via Repute.

Her debut single (out April 21st) is a collaboration with Eric, it’s a song is called Underground Railroad. Shaneeka was also a featuring artist on Eric Bibb’s 2021 album Dear America, on the song Born of a Woman.