World-leading stars heading to Sheffield's Music in the Round this autumn

The producer’s fresh autumn/winterline-up includes best-selling classical violinist and composer Nigel Kennedy in Heart & Soul, which has already sold out in record time.

It features comedian Chris Addison (The Thick of It, Mock The Week, the new Spinal Tap II movie) as he joins resident group Ensemble 360 for a new format concert at the Crucible Theatre on October 10.

Chris Addison’s Incomplete Guide to Chamber Music will give audiences an intimate performance of well-known pieces, alongside Chris’s infectious enthusiasm for the music and an amusing tour of the genre’s colourful history.

The world premiere of a brand-new storybook concert The Storm Whale, based on the modern classic book series by Benji Davies, specially created for three to seven-year-olds and their families, also takes place on October 11 in the Crucible.

Jo Towler, Chief Executive of Music in the Round, said: “Our new and bold programme celebrates our roots. We have piano classics, a concert dedicated to the genius of Beethoven and our wonderful Ensemble 360 remains at the heart of it.

“At the same time, there is a wide variety of events that recognise the depth and diversity of music - and Sheffield - today.

“Our loyal audience members are very excited to see big names, including violinist Nigel Kennedy, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and comedian Chris Addison, as part of our programme alongside different genres, from live coding to jazz, to ensure our offer is fresh and exciting.”

Other highlights of the programme include a collaboration with Sheffield’s The Showroom Cinema.

International string quartet The Piatti Quartet will share an evening of music composed for and used in cinema on 6 November in the Crucible’s intimate Playhouse space. Works include a score by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, for the Oscar-winning film There Will Be Blood.

A curated series of film screenings inspired by the Quartet’s concert Ravel & Glass: Cinematic Quartets, plus a panel discussion on music in film, will also take place at The Showroom.

Later that month, another concert combines live-coded electronic music, percussion and Konnakol, which is vocal percussive music from the South Indian Carnatic tradition.

Called Konnakol, Drum Kit & Code, it takes place at the Crucible Playhouse on November 8.

The final event in this programme is another triumph for Music in the Round.

Moonlight stars in-demand pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, one of seven siblings in the famous British classical music family. It takes place on 11 December at Upper Chapel, rounding off the producer’s 41st year of chamber music in style.

Tickets for all events in the programme can now be booked at musicintheround.co.uk, by calling 0114 249 6000 or in person at the Crucible Theatre box office.

People aged under 35, students or first-time concert goers can also buy tickets for most concerts for just £5, using the promo code MITR1ST24.

