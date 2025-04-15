Women's & LGBTQIA+ Wellbeing Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come celebrate wellness, self care & community on May 15 at St Mary's Church, Bramwall Lane.

Survivors of Depression in Transition ( SODiT), a small peer led charity based in Sheffield is organising a free wellbeing festival open to all, that will hear from local wellbeing organisations, information stalls, a mini makers market selling some locally made products and also a plant sale that have been grown at the fabulous green space on the Wicker in Sheffield.

Were having taster sessions of Yoga, Sound (gong) bath, Creative sessions and movement & voice workshops, Belly dancing display and a local Choir.

Lunch will be provided by the United Women's Affiliation who will be cooking some amazing global food. Tickets can be booked here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1302090921999?aff=oddtdtcreator or scan the QR code.