Women's & LGBTQIA+ Wellbeing Festival
Survivors of Depression in Transition ( SODiT), a small peer led charity based in Sheffield is organising a free wellbeing festival open to all, that will hear from local wellbeing organisations, information stalls, a mini makers market selling some locally made products and also a plant sale that have been grown at the fabulous green space on the Wicker in Sheffield.
Were having taster sessions of Yoga, Sound (gong) bath, Creative sessions and movement & voice workshops, Belly dancing display and a local Choir.
Lunch will be provided by the United Women's Affiliation who will be cooking some amazing global food. Tickets can be booked here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1302090921999?aff=oddtdtcreator or scan the QR code.