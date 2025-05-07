Witness the most successful dance theatre production of all time; Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Bourne's audacious, rule-breaking reinvention of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered 30 years ago.

It has now become the most successful dance theatre production of all time, creating new audiences and inspiring generations of young dancers. In celebration of that ongoing impact, Swan Lake will take flight once more in a major new revival for the next generation of dancers, and for audiences who will experience it for the very first time.

Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, this genre-defining event is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention by turning tradition on its head.

First staged at Sadler’s Wells in London in 1995, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake took the dance theatre world by storm becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway.

MATTHEW BOURNE'S SWAN LAKE. Jackson Fisch (The Swan) and Company. Photo Johan Persson

It has since been performed across the globe, collecting over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 May. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.