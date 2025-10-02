Witches and Wizards Magical Trail at Tropical Butterfly House

Spooky surprises and mystical mayhem await along the Witches and Wizards Trail! Are you ready for a wickedly special (trick or) treat this October half-term holiday at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park?

Look out for spellbinding creatures and characters lurking along the Witches and Wizards trail. Conjure up your inner witch or wizard to complete the challenges and graduate from the School of Magic (and Mischief)!

Seek out the Majestic (but mischievous!) Morpho - wizard extraordinaire! - as he casts his spine-chilling spells and hocus-pocus jokes across the park!

Wander along the woodland walk to peek into the eerie witch's cabin and take a terrifyingly good fun tractor-trailer ride through the haunted grounds!

Magical School of Curious Creatures Animal Antics show at Tropical Butterfly House

Take a seat at the Magical School of Curious Creatures show to see spellbinding animal antics and free-flying birds. Stay after the show for a broomstick training masterclass or to brew up some ghoulish giant bubble fun!*

Dress up in your bewitching best costume and you could scare your way to a spooky spot prize! Take part in the colouring competition and drop your magical masterpiece in the mysterious Owl Post Box. Can you find one of the special hidden prize scrolls for even more chances to win?

Meet some monstrous minibeasts and learn gruesome fun facts about the park’s amazing animals during daily animal encounters and keeper talks.

And if you're feeling fearless, test your courage on the chilling Dino trail and enjoy the spooktacular sandpits and play park.

Don't forget to creep into the cafes and Jungle Gift Shop for some spooky-themed treats for the kids (and big-kids!).

Witches & Wizards Trail | Saturday 18 October to Sunday 2 November | 10am to 5pm | normal admission charges apply.

*some activities may be weather dependent and subject to change.