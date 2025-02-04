Wise Owls fly into Crystal Peaks for the half term holiday

Some special visitors will be flying in to Crystal Peaks shopping centre for the half term holiday break.

The Sheffield shopping mall will be hosting visits from the Wise Owl Birds of Prey Rescue on Monday, February 17, Wednesday, February 19 and then again on Saturday, February 22.

The three sessions - which will be held in the Crystal Peaks Central Atrium from 10am to 4pm daily - will be an opportunity for visitors to get up close to the fascinating range of birds of prey, including owls, buzzards, hawks and kestrels.

Among the birds meeting the public will be favourites like Storm the Harris Hawk, Orville the Owl, Willow the Eurasian Eagle Owl and Poppy the Tawny Owl, along with many others.

The Wise Owls visit will give Crystal Peaks shoppers the chance to see rare birds as close quarters.

“Wise Owl Bird of Prey Rescue is a family run business offering a fantastic educational and professional bird of prey experience,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Their displays always have always proved extremely popular and we look forward to welcoming them back.

“It’s educational for adults and children alike and is a rare chance to meet these wonderful birds safely.”