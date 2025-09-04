Will Finn and Rosie Calvert to play Bishop's House

Will Finn and Rosie Calvert are an award-winning husband-and-wife duo who came together through their love of music. First coming to prominence with their acapella quartet The Teacups, the pair perform traditional and contemporary folk music with vibrancy and flair - intricate harmonies; the rousing instrumentation of piano, steel pan, and ukulele; and joyful, warm stage presence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graduates of their native Newcastle’s Folk and Traditional Music degree, Rosie and Will’s music combines influences ranging from old English ballads to gothic Americana, but they are most defined by their spell-binding harmonies.

With only two voices, their arrangements have been described as “deceptively full”, and their joy in singing is infectious - chorus songs abound and singing along is encouraged!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences are immediately put at their ease by the pair’s inviting stage presence and warm banter, and the duo rise to ever greater heights with their second studio album.

Rosie Calvert Will Finn

The recently released album entitled Fallow Alchemy, as a concept, is about the radical and transformative power of rest and stillness - how the natural world requires a winter, a fallow period of hibernation, in order for growth and creativity and new life to burst forth.

Their musical chemistry and virtuosity have matured and developed, creating a transformative and evocative sound that leaves listeners eager for more.

​Audiences can expect to hear material from this album alongside a couple of new songs as well.

Photo Credit Mark Brimacombe

Show: Tuesday November 11, 7.30pm

Tickets £14 https://wegottickets.com/event/675435