‘WICKED’ Sing-Along Cinema Comes to Sheffield City Hall
Get ready for the ultimate ‘WICKED’ Sing-Along experience, coming to Sheffield City Hall for two shows on Sunday, 22 June 2025! Gather your friends and join us in the enchanting world of ‘Wicked’ at this unforgettable screening event. Equipped with your exclusive Sing-Along gift bag, you’ll be singing along with the film in a packed-out theatre, like never before. This really will be a truly magical and spellbinding experience for all!
The untold story of the Witches of Oz. Visionary director Jon M. Chu reimagines the classic "The Wizard of Oz", spotlighting the untold stories of Oz's most infamous characters, Elphaba and her unlikely friend, Glinda, exploring how they became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch.
Starring Grammy® award winners Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater.
Get your tickets now at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/