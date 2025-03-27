Where to let the kids loose this Easter break
This Easter Holidays, let the kids loose at Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield for ninja-tastic eggs-ercise to burn off all their excess energy.
The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!
To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains. Over the school break, families can take advantage of the Ultimate Feast for four people, which includes a pizza, a bowl of fries, a 12 nugget sharer, plus drinks for £20.
Prospective Ninjas can snag two 1-hour sessions plus a sharing pizza, Monday-Friday after 4pm, for just £24.
What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11 April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield for 10 people.
To book a session, visit: www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/sheffield