What's on: The definitive Burt Bacharach songbook

Following hugely successful concerts around the country, including reopening Sheffield City Hall with a sold-out show in September 2021, Britain’s finest songwriters and session musicians are happy to be back in the Ballroom to perform the Definitive Burt Bacharach show.

This is a sophisticated master class in melody, honouring not only the fantastic tunes, but also now celebrating the life of the legend that was Bacharach, writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters and so many more.

Atlantic recording artist John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals and with hand-picked world class session players who usually back artists such as Paul Carrack and Take That.

Female vocals are elegantly performed by Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ – ‘Walk On By’ – ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ – ‘Close To You’ – ‘24 Hours From Tulsa’ - ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose?’ – ‘Alfie’ – ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ – ‘That’s what Friends Are For’ – hit after glorious hit.

The show is on August 6.