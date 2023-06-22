What's on: The Christmas Festival of Music

Singer-songwriter John Reilly and Musical Director Lewis Nitikman played their first ever Christmas concert at Sheffield Cathedral 11 years ago to an audience of around 200.

Event Poster

It has since become an iconic Sheffield tradition and this year, they are raising the bar even higher and are hugely excited to announce a very special guest, none other than John Parr, of 'St Elmo's Fire' fame.

The concert will once again take place in the Octagon Centre at Sheffield University.

John and Lewis will also be joined by Stannington Brass Band, Janine Dyer with Sheffield Community Choir, Tenor Gareth Lloyd, Soprano Emily Robinson and members of the Acoustic Angels.Tickets are available from Elaine 07918 556552, or from the Design Studio on Ecclesall Road Sheffield, or online at www.artmusicltd.com.

Children under 10 years £5 when accompanied by an adult. Seats this year will be numbered and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.