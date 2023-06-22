News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

What's on: The Christmas Festival of Music

Singer-songwriter John Reilly and Musical Director Lewis Nitikman played their first ever Christmas concert at Sheffield Cathedral 11 years ago to an audience of around 200.
By Elaine AlexanderContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:49 BST
Event PosterEvent Poster
Event Poster

It has since become an iconic Sheffield tradition and this year, they are raising the bar even higher and are hugely excited to announce a very special guest, none other than John Parr, of 'St Elmo's Fire' fame.

The concert will once again take place in the Octagon Centre at Sheffield University.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John and Lewis will also be joined by Stannington Brass Band, Janine Dyer with Sheffield Community Choir, Tenor Gareth Lloyd, Soprano Emily Robinson and members of the Acoustic Angels.Tickets are available from Elaine 07918 556552, or from the Design Studio on Ecclesall Road Sheffield, or online at www.artmusicltd.com.

Most Popular
Event PosterEvent Poster
Event Poster

Children under 10 years £5 when accompanied by an adult. Seats this year will be numbered and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s concert is once again in support of Cavendish Cancer Care and is, as ever, proudly sponsored by Norrie, Waite & Slater.Doors open at 7:15pm, concert starts at 8pm.The Octagon Centre, Sheffield, S10 2TQSaturday, December 16, 2023

Related topics:Tickets