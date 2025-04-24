What's on? Next week at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield City Hall welcomes an exciting and eclectic line-up of events next week, with something for true-crime fans, opera lovers, comedy-goers and film music enthusiasts alike.

Murder Trial Tonight 3: The Doorstep Case

Wednesday 30 April – Oval Hall

Become part of the jury in this gripping true-crime theatre experience. Season three explores the tragic murder of a young woman found on her doorstep, and the boyfriend who stands accused. Is he guilty – or is the real killer still out there? Book your place and help deliver the verdict.

Ellen Kent: La Bohème

Thursday 1 May – Oval Hall

Ellen Kent’s award-winning production returns with Puccini’s timeless love story, La Bohème, brought to life by the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv. Expect breathtaking sets, beautiful costumes, and soaring performances from an acclaimed international cast and orchestra.

Last Laugh Comedy Club

Friday 2 & Saturday 3 May – Memorial Hall

The laughs keep coming as Sheffield’s longest-running comedy club brings more top-notch comedians to the Memorial Hall. With a lively compère and three stand-up stars each night, it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Sheffield International Concert Season: The Hallé

Saturday 3 May – Oval Hall

Conductor Marta Gardolinska and violinist Alena Baeva join The Hallé for a powerful programme of Appalachian and American-inspired music. From Copland’s Appalachian Spring to Barber’s Violin Concerto and the iconic New World Symphony, this is an evening of stirring and transcendent orchestral music.

The Music of Zimmer vs Williams

Sunday 4 May – Oval Hall

Two giants of film music go head-to-head in this spectacular concert performed by the Manchester Concert Orchestra. Hear epic scores from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, Indiana Jones, and more – an unforgettable experience for movie fans and music lovers alike.

For tickets and event information, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.