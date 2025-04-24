What's on? Next week at Sheffield City Hall
Murder Trial Tonight 3: The Doorstep Case
Wednesday 30 April – Oval Hall
Become part of the jury in this gripping true-crime theatre experience. Season three explores the tragic murder of a young woman found on her doorstep, and the boyfriend who stands accused. Is he guilty – or is the real killer still out there? Book your place and help deliver the verdict.
Ellen Kent: La Bohème
Thursday 1 May – Oval Hall
Ellen Kent’s award-winning production returns with Puccini’s timeless love story, La Bohème, brought to life by the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv. Expect breathtaking sets, beautiful costumes, and soaring performances from an acclaimed international cast and orchestra.
Last Laugh Comedy Club
Friday 2 & Saturday 3 May – Memorial Hall
The laughs keep coming as Sheffield’s longest-running comedy club brings more top-notch comedians to the Memorial Hall. With a lively compère and three stand-up stars each night, it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend.
Sheffield International Concert Season: The Hallé
Saturday 3 May – Oval Hall
Conductor Marta Gardolinska and violinist Alena Baeva join The Hallé for a powerful programme of Appalachian and American-inspired music. From Copland’s Appalachian Spring to Barber’s Violin Concerto and the iconic New World Symphony, this is an evening of stirring and transcendent orchestral music.
The Music of Zimmer vs Williams
Sunday 4 May – Oval Hall
Two giants of film music go head-to-head in this spectacular concert performed by the Manchester Concert Orchestra. Hear epic scores from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, Indiana Jones, and more – an unforgettable experience for movie fans and music lovers alike.
